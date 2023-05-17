ARTICLE

The Pryor Cashman Music Litigation team that brought home a landmark win in the Ed Sheeran copyright trial has been named "Litigator of the Week" runners-up by the Am Law Litigation Daily.

The Lit Daily noted that in a week with "no shortage of high-stakes wins to talk about," the team of Partners Donald Zakarin and Ilene Farkas, Counsel Andrew Goldsmith, and Associate Brian Maida "help[ed] ease nerves in the recording industry over the threat of copyright lawsuits. After an earlier blockbuster verdict involving a Marvin Gaye hit, last week they convinced federal jurors in Manhattan that Ed Sheeran's Grammy-winning song 'Thinking Out Loud' did not copy 'Let's Get It On,' the Gaye hit written by Ed Townsend."

This LOTW accolade caps off a series of kudos and coverage of the victory, including a " Legal Lions of the Week" nod from Law360, a Q+A with Ilene in Variety, a Lit Daily interview with Ilene and Don, and news items collected here.

