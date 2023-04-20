In this episode of the Legit Ledger, Sheppard Mullin attorneys Jim Gatto and Yasamin Parsafar explore copyright in the context of AI-generated works, including the recent registration guidance issued by the U.S. Copyright Office and the infringement issues that may arise with respect to training an AI model.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What two works did the Copyright Office specifically address in its recent guidance on the registration of AI-generated works?

What were some issues the Copyright Office sought to clarify by issuing the guidance?

What instructions did the Copyright Office provide for submitting works that include AI-generated material?

What copyright infringement issues arise with respect to training an AI model?

What are the potential consequences of infringement?

About Jim Gatto

Jim Gatto is a partner with the Intellectual Property Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Washington, D.C. office, where he co-leads the Blockchain & Fintech Team. His practice focuses on blockchain, interactive entertainment, digital art, AI and online gambling. He advises clients on IP strategies, development and publishing agreements, licensing and technology transaction agreements, and tech regulatory issues. Jim has been involved with blockchain since 2012 and has been recognized as a thought leader by leading organizations, including Best Lawyers in America 2021-2022; Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Fintech Trailblazer, The National Law Journal, 2018; and Thought Leader on Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies, National Law Review, 2018.

About Yasamin Parsafar

Yasamin Parsafar is a partner with the Intellectual Property Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's San Francisco office, where she serves as co-leader of the firm's Blockchain & Fintech team. Her practice focuses on protecting her clients' intellectual property rights through counseling, prosecution, enforcement and litigation. Yasamin leverages her litigation experience to strengthen and protect her clients' intellectual property, manage risks and position businesses to succeed in the event of a dispute. She frequently advises and protects brands venturing into web3 on various issues related to non-fungible tokens, metaverses, games, online marketplaces and other platforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.