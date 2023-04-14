Worldwide:
Is It Work Made For Hire? A Look At Australia, China, Germany, And The United States
14 April 2023
Lowenstein Sandler
In 2021, INTA's International and Legislative Subcommittee
of the Copyright Committee published its comprehensive report
Works Made for Hire: Review of Legislation and Practice.
The report, available only to INTA members, covered over 60
jurisdictions to serve as an initial resource summarizing the
various legal issues around work-made-for-hire regulations.
For an overview, the Subcommittee outlined various
jurisdictions' approaches. For example, the doctrine of
"work made for hire" is common in only a few
jurisdictions, while others have legislative regulation of
"works made in course of employment" (employee's
works) and "commissioned works."
Originally published by International Trademark
Association.
