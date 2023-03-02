self

In this episode of the Legit Ledger, Achilleas Sarantaris of Async Art joins Sheppard Mullin attorney Sam Cohen to continue their discussion of the latest trends and innovations with NFT-based music, including the implications of using the Creative Commons "no copyright reserved" tool, or "CC0", and common misconceptions and pitfalls to look out for when minting NFTs relating to music.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What are the implications of using the Creative Commons "no copyright reserved" tool, known as CC0?

What are some common misconceptions and pitfalls when planning to mint an NFT tied to music or other content?

What should artists and fans understand as NFT-based music products become more commonplace?

To listen to Part 1, go to The Legit Ledger Episode 17: Trends and Innovations with NFT-Based Music (Part 1) | Sheppard Mullin.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.