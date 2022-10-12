Pryor Cashman Partner Megan Noh, who co-chairs the firm's Art Law Group, talked with Reuters about the U.S. Supreme Court case Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, which looks at whether or not artist Andy Warhol had a fair use claim when he used a photo of musician Prince in an artwork.

In "U.S. Supreme Court mulls line between art and theft in Warhol case," reporter Blake Brittain spoke with several legal experts ahead of the Court's October 12, 2022, oral arguments that will center "on how courts decide when an artist makes 'fair use' of another's work under copyright law. The dispute over the legal boundary between inspiration and misuse has drawn broad interest for its implications for artists."

Megan told Reuters that she "hopes the Supreme Court will clarify how courts determine when a work is transformative and how much weight this should receive compared to other considerations."

Read the full article using the link below.

Originally published by Reuters

