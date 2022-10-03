United States:
IP Outlook For Upcoming Supreme Court Term: Docket Features Case That Could Transform Law Of Copyright Fair Use
03 October 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Roman Swoopes spoke to Wolters Kluwer about the recent
Morrison Foerster webinar "Defining Copyright Fair Use: Recent
Key Decisions and Looking Forward," which examined the
prospects for the Supreme Court's latest foray into fair use
law as well as the basics and background of the doctrine.
"The fact that the Supreme Court recently considered the
nuances of fair use in Google v. Oracle raises the
questions of what unresolved issues the Court hopes to address in
the Warhol case," Roman said. "The Court could
clarify how 'transformativeness' fits in with other fair
use factors, such as commercial use and the potential for market
harm. The Court may also address who is best positioned to decide
whether a work is transformative- a judge, a jury, or someone
else."
