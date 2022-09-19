Pryor Cashman client Sony Music Entertainment and its affiliated record labels were granted summary judgment against Bang Energy Drink maker Vital Pharmaceuticals, with U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas ruling that Vital Pharmaceuticals had directly and vicariously infringed Sony's sound recordings.

The decision in Sony Music Entertainment et al. v. Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. et al. found that hundreds of Sony's copyrights had been infringed through use of the music in promotional videos posted on TikTok and other social media platforms by Vital Pharmaceuticals, its CEO and influencers engaged by Vital Pharmaceuticals.

The ruling comes a day after Bang Energy was sanctioned for failing to hand over social media videos and data as part of discovery in the case.

Sony Music Entertainment and its labels are being represented by Pryor Cashman Partners David C. Rose, James G. Sammataro, and William L. Charron.

