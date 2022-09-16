R&B singer and Pryor Cashman client Chris Brown settled a lawsuit brought by Greensleeves Publishing claiming that Brown's single "Privacy" copied parts of another song.

Greensleeves' suit claimed that Brown used parts of "Tight Up Skirt" by Red Rat without permission; the parties agreed to settle and are negotiating the details of the settlement.

Brown is represented by Pryor Cashman Partner James G. Sammataro.

Read more about the case using the link below.