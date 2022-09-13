Pryor Cashman successfully secured the dismissal of Chris Brown and Sony Music from a copyright suit filed by a songwriter in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The lawsuit claimed that Brown's song "No Guidance" used elements of another song without permission; Brown is a Sony Music recording artist.

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz II reviewed an agreement that would end the matter and allowed Brown and Sony to be dropped from the suit.

Chris Brown and Sony Music were represented by Pryor Cashman Partners James G. Sammataro and Ilene S. Farkas.

