In my recent Artificial Intelligence and NFT post, I described the Copyright Office's refusal to provide protection for Computer-Generated Artwork. Now, copyright claimant and AI researcher Stephen Thaler has filed a complaint in a Washington, D.C. federal court challenging the finding that his AI-generated work didn't have "the human authorship necessary to support a copyright claim." Thaler argues that the Copyright Office's "denial creates a novel requirement for copyright registration that is contrary to the plain language of the Copyright Act ("Act"), contrary to the statutory purpose of the Act, and contrary to the Constitutional mandate to promote the progress of science," but the Copyright Office has yet to make a comment on this recently filed complaint. Read the full complaint here, and stay tuned for more updates on this ever-evolving story.

