Ilene Farkas, co-chair of the Firm's Music Litigation practice, was interviewed on CBS Sunday Morning during their GRAMMY week special to discuss claims of copyright infringement in the music industry and the line between inspiration and infringement. Farkas discussed what she sees as a course correction in recent decisions, where Courts have rejected efforts to claim ownership of musical building blocks.

Farkas is an award-winning attorney who represents clients such as Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, UMG Recordings, BMG, Kobalt, and their rosters of artists, songwriters, and producers, including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande and many others.

Referring to the recent Katy Perry and Led Zeppelin cases, she opined that, "Those are two great examples of courts that said, we aren't going to start dissecting music and hunting for similarities so that we can hand out ownership to pieces of music...no one wins if that happens."

The full interview and piece by CBS' David Pogue can be found here .

