Partner Jason Bloom, Haynes Boone's head of Copyright Practice, and Associate Michael Lambert join moderator Nathan Koppel to discuss a new law that takes effect this spring and will allow a three-member tribunal within the U.S. Copyright Office to hear smaller-dollar copyright infringement claims. It's a significant development, since federal courts traditionally have had exclusive jurisdiction over copyrights infringement claims. We cover how the new forum -- called the Copyright Claims Board -- will work and some issues lawyers and parties should think about when deciding whether to litigate their cases in federal court or before the CCB.

