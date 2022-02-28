Edward Weisz spoke with Thomas Jefferson University discussing fair use, a section of the copyright law also called Title 17 of the United States Code that governs the protection of works while promoting scholarship. Ed provides an example in which a group of students sketched a bowl of fruit. The class would all have similar results, each slightly different, as they created their original work from the same source material. Furthermore, each student would have copyright over their version; however, if someone did not look at the bowl of fruit and copied off their neighbor's sketchpad, that would be copyright infringement.

