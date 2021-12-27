Crain's New York Business recognizes partner Ilene Farkas for exemplary work in law. She has been named on the publication's 2022 list of Notable Women in Law. Ilene is an Executive Committee Member, the co-chair of the firm's Music Litigation practice, and a member of the firm's Litigation, Intellectual Property, and Media + Entertainment Groups.

According to Crain's:

lene Farkas, recognized as a leading copyright attorney for more than two decades, represents top entertainment companies and artists such as Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa and Mariah Carey. In the past 18 months she has successfully defended Ariana Grande in a music copyright infringement claim regarding the song "7 Rings" and won a case for Jay-Z in an infringement claim regarding the song "Black Effect," among many other high-profile cases. Farkas, the most senior female litigation partner at Pryor Cashman, is a member of the firm's executive committee. She has run the firm's summer associate program for more than 20 years. Farkas is a formal mentor to several female attorneys each year.

View the full report in the resource link below.

