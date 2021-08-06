The Daily Beast covered news of legal troubles that may impact the Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical, a one-woman show divided into two acts displayed as concerts. The play was created by Broadway actress and writer Laiona Michelle and Tony Award-nominated producer Rashad V. Chambers. They claim they are currently facing legal conflicts with Simone's recordings and their controller, Nina Simone's charitable trust.

According to Daily Beast:

Attorney Stephen Rodner, Senior Counsel for Pryor Cashman who specializes in entertainment transactions and intellectual property matters, tells The Daily Beast that this is accurate—no one can claim having exclusive life rights over a person when the subject matter deals with facts in the public domain.

However, what does have to be given clearance are copyrighted songs, written works, and depending on the length, quotes taken from licensed performances.