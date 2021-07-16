self

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Mintz Intellectual Property attorneys Andrew Skale and Daniel Weinger explore copyright protections for music and other creative works. This episode was triggered by Dan's interest in music copyrights generally and by recent high-profile cases filed by Marvin Gaye's estate. Dan asks Andrew what musicians, artists, and authors should be aware of when it comes to copyright protection and how to prevent problems from arising in the future. Andrew provides an overview of these issues and digs into other copyright topics, including:

The multipart requirements to prove ownership and infringement of a copyright

Some famous copyright cases involving music, and what we can learn from them

If the reputations of people like George Harrison, Ed Sheeran, and Robin Thicke are damaged by the filing (or subsequent loss) of lawsuits accusing them of infringement

The difference between being inspired by a musician or song, and copying the inspiring work

The necessity of a written agreement to transfer ownership of copyrights on a creative work you commission for your business (logo, photo for website, jingle, etc.)

Why it matters that one can never "unsee" Smaug the dragon from the film The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

