ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States

Getting The Message: What To Do (And Worry About) With Ephemeral Messaging Apps And Personal Devices Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP Cadwalader partner Jeffrey Clark has authored a blog post, "Getting the Message: What to Do (and Worry About) With Ephemeral Messaging Apps and Personal Devices," which appeared in the most recent...

Corporate Transparency Act Update Shulman Rogers With the arrival of spring and the first set of Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) filing deadlines behind us, it is a good time for an update on lessons learned from the initial filings.

Compliance Isn't The Only 'AI Washing' Risk Bracewell Companies are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence technologies, and both regulators and private plaintiffs have set their sights on "AI washing," where businesses tout AI capabilities that do not exist.

The Corporate Transparency Act: Unnecessary And Unconstitutional Eckland & Blando Federal courts are often forced to uphold laws as "stupid but constitutional", as Justice Antonin Scalia remarked, or strike them down as wise but unconstitutional.

Get Ready For The New York LLC Transparency Act Perkins Coie LLP On March 1, 2024, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed an amended version of the New York LLC Transparency Act (NYLTA), which was originally...