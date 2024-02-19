United States:
Preparing For 2024: Top 12 Ways To Protect Your Firm
19 February 2024
Davis+Gilbert LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Leaders of public relations and marketing communications firms
work at the intersection of many dynamic areas in order to make
their firms thrive. How can firms prepare for the year ahead?
Davis+Gilbert recommends a dozen key action items — ranging
from topics as diverse as navigating the intricacies of client
contracts, utilizing generative AI and updating corporate and
buy-sell agreements.
Pubic Relations 2424 Checklist
Originally published October 16, 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Bermuda, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of British Virgin Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries