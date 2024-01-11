The Office of Court Administration recently solicited comments on a proposal to amend Rule 202.70(b)(1) of the Uniform Rules for the Supreme and County Courts to add a reference to technology in the description of what is a commercial case. This article discusses the proposal, rationale behind the rule amendment and kind of technology cases that likely fall within the Commercial Division's jurisdiction.

The New York Supreme Court's Commercial Division has the expertise and experience to handle technology-related commercial claims. Often, these disputes are between private parties, investors or technology-based start-ups and relate to emerging concepts, complex contracts and cross-border issues. This trend will only increase as technology evolves and penetrates nearly every sector and industry.

Indeed, as designated in October 2023 by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as one of 31 national tech hubs, New York will be eligible to receive millions in federal funding. Thus, its key technology sectors and semiconductor manufacturing capabilities will experience accelerated growth in the years ahead.

Originally published by New York Law Journal.

