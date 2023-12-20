Yesterday, the Directors Guild of America and the Association of Independent Commercial Producers reached a tentative agreement on a new Commercials Contract. The last contract expired on November 30th. This news should be good news to advertising agencies and brands gearing up for big Super Bowl shoots in the coming weeks.

In the DGA's announcement of the tentative agreement, DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter said, "Our Commercial Negotiations Committee secured a strong contract that benefits our members in the commercial industry and supports their careers in the long term. I'm confident our significant wage gains, paired with the first-ever AI protections for the Commercial community and provisions nurturing diversity in our industry will drive continued industry growth and stability."

The new contract will be effective through November 30, 2026. According to the DGA's announcement of the deal, some of the significant changes in the new contract include:

Limits on the use of generative artificial intelligence;

Pay increases and increases in pension & health benefits;

Additional staffing requirements;

Funding for the Commercial Directors Diversity Program; and

A ban on live ammunition usage on sets.

The tentative agreement now needs to be ratified by the DGA's members.

