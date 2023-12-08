In her latest Contracts Corner column with ACC Docket, Billie Munro Audia tackles the issue of auto-renewal clauses in commercial contracts within the context of the Federal Trade Commission's recently proposed changes concerning auto-renewal regulations. The article was co-authored by Christina Baldovin, General Counsel of programmers.io.

Audia's Contract Corner column features advice and actionable tips designed to help in-house counsel navigate the increasingly complex world of commercial contracts.

Billie Munro Audia is a Partner with OGC. She is a former General Counsel in the technology sector. Billie advises clients in the technology, retail and medtech sectors on intellectual property and corporate matters.

