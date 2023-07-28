self

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 6: Cindy Grady (Intelsat)

Jillian Quigley joins host Henry Gola for the Orbital Debrief to talk about new satellite legislation, defending commercial space assets, and a new European venture to deorbit satellites. Then, get on the bandwagon as Cindy Grady of Intelsat comes aboard to share her passion for the 2005 movie The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

