On May 25, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 19, which will codify a business court system in Texas. Similar to the commercial court systems that exist in Delaware and New York, Texas's business court system will provide a dedicated court system of commercially focused judges to move high-dollar business disputes efficiently through the judicial system. This article summarizes key aspects of the legislation.

"A New Delaware? Texas Passes Legislation for Specialized Business Courts," The Texas Lawbook, June 9, 2023

