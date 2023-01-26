Wilmington, Del. (January 24, 2023) - Wilmington Managing Partner Francis G.X. Pileggi and Partner Sean M. Brennecke published the second part of a two-part article for the Delaware Business Court Insider (part of Law.com) titled, "18th Annual Review of Key Del. Corporate and Commercial Decisions, Part 2." The article analyzes notable decisions that the Delaware Court of Chancery issued in 2022. Part One of the article addressed cases that the Delaware Supreme Court decided last year.

Part Two of the article includes analyses of decisions concerning an array of issues such as equitable defenses and restrictions on transfer of LLC interests, fiduciary duties of a corporate officer, claims of excessive executive compensation, ambiguity in an irrevocable proxy, advancement law, Delaware as a "pro-sandbagging" state, and a stockholder's right to demand corporate records. For each case, Messrs. Pileggi and Brennecke provide a recitation of the case and highlight key components of the Court of Chancery's decision.

Mr. Pileggi is a member of Lewis Brisbois' Complex Business & Commercial Litigation Practice. He has published an annual list of key corporate and commercial decisions of the Delaware Supreme Court and the Delaware Court of Chancery for the last 18 years. Since 2004, Mr. Pileggi has also maintained the Delaware Corporate & Commercial Litigation Blog, at www.delawarelitigation.com, in which he analyzes key corporate and commercial decisions from Delaware's Supreme Court and Court of Chancery.

Mr. Brennecke is a member of Lewis Brisbois' Complex Business & Commercial Litigation, Corporate, and Bankruptcy & Insolvency Practices. For more than 15 years, he has represented corporations, alternative entities, and their respective directors, officers, shareholders, members, and managers, in complex litigation matters.

Read Part Two of the Delaware Business Court Insider article here and read Part One here (subscription may be required). You can also find a combined version of these articles on Mr. Pileggi's blog here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.