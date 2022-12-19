ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The economic environment facing businesses is complex and unique, with evolving cost pressures driven by a range of internal and external factors. Our team has deep technical expertise and a strong track record in delivering commercial advice to help clients navigate the financial, organisational, market and environmental opportunities and challenges now and into the future.

Leading Business Economics Expertise

Our business economics offering provides clients with nuanced economic insight and practical commercial advice in a comprehensible manner. Our experts apply their statistical expertise and capability with state-of-the-art techniques including machine learning to uncover new insights and communicate these findings in an accessible and practical way. We combine economic expertise with sophisticated quantitative methods to provide comprehensive insight on evolving market conditions. For example, our team can develop a bespoke composite price index to measure and benchmark a business's cost to support dispute resolution, or forecast future cost increases to support contract negotiations or inform strategy.

Our Services

Cost Measurement

Define, measure and forecast the relevant costs of materials and labour that have been impacting your business and understand their drivers.

Productivity and Efficiency Benchmarking

Provide insight on the best methods to measure efficiency and benchmark performance to drive improvement.

Cost Forecasting

Review labour and material costs, and market and industry factors that are likely to impact the rates and prices faced by your business to forecast how they might change over the medium term to inform strategy and navigate disputes.

Statistical and Data Analysis

Collect and interpret data to find patterns and trends.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.