ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

MAYER BROWN AT A GLANCE

Supporting and strengthening the international operations of global clients requires a law firm with the capabilities to provide a full range of legal services on a global basis. Because of the strategic location of its offices, Mayer Brown can deliver broad international services and coverage to your doorstep. We are a leading international law firm with approximately 1,800 lawyers in 27 offices in key business centers across the globe, each of which has full capabilities with experienced teams permanently based in several jurisdictions. All of our lawyers are fluent in English. We are noted for our commitment to client service and our ability to assist clients with their most complex and demanding legal and business challenges worldwide.

Africa, We are one of the few leading international law firms with a strong presence in the continent. Our lawyers have a deep understanding of the local businesses, culture and languages, and have assisted clients in many countries. We have a group of lawyers with substantial experience representing companies in a wide range of transactions. Some of these attorneys are local law experts and spend one hundred percent of their time supporting regional clients with large operations. We have active desks for specific Lusophone Countries, such as Angola and Mozambique.

Mayer Brown has advised a wide range of international projects sectors; such as energy, oil & gas, construction & engineering, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing. Mayer Brown assists companies regarding their investments in many specialized areas, including M&A, project development, tax, regulatory, employment and dispute resolution. We have lawyers in Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Houston and Dubai, with broad African experience and legal knowledge that they apply to an international context. We have represented companies and groups across North Africa including Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, West Africa including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo, East Africa including Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda, Central and Southern Africa including Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In Europe, we have a London office comprising approximately 250 UK qualified lawyers which can offer clients a full spectrum legal service. Our London lawyers regularly work together with our US, European, and Asian teams to provide clients with complete representation on local and multijurisdictional matters alike. We also have offices in France (Paris), Belgium (Brussels) and Germany (Düsseldorf and Frankfurt), where we offer clients a strong set of local capabilities and sizable teams of lawyers who know local and European law and business.

In Asia, we offer extensive legal capabilities, with seven offices located in Singapore, Hong Kong and across Mainland China (Beijing and Shanghai), Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City) and Tokyo.

In the Middle East, we have an office in Dubai to support our growing list of clients doing business in the region.

In the Americas, our solid footprint includes nine US offices located in Houston, New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Salt Lake City, together with a fullservice Brazilian domestic law practice in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília and Vitória with Angolan and Mozambican desks. We have a team of highly specialized partners and associates in several areas of business law in Brazil, working from the simplest and routine operations to the most complex and sophisticated with a unique level of excellence in the legal market. We also have an office in Mexico City to enhance our services to clients operating and investing in Mexico's oil, gas and power industries. The Mexico City team is a fully bilingual and bicultural group of lawyers with long-standing experience in Mexican projects and financings and a strong track record advising clients on international oil, gas and power transactions.

This on-the-ground global presence in these important regions enables Mayer Brown to offer clients access to local market expertise on a global basis. Many of our lawyers' practices involve providing cross-border advice on regional or global transactions, and we have extensive experience managing pan-European, transAtlantic, Asia-Pacific, pan-Africa and global projects. This cross-practice, cross- border approach to solving the needs of our clients means our lawyers not only have a thorough knowledge of the legal system in which they are based, but they also have a familiarity with the laws and the political, cultural and commercial influences likely to impact a matter in other regions. In fact, many are recognised for their work in multiple jurisdictions. For example, we have several practices - Emerging Markets, Latin American, Africa and India practices, - which focus on jurisdictions where they have a limited physical presence, yet the lawyers conduct business seamlessly. We regularly advise our international clients on matters involving these additional jurisdictions, in coordination with local counsel. It is not just their strategically located offices, but their cross-office cooperation that truly makes them an elite global law firm.

We serve many of the world's largest companies, including a significant proportion of the Fortune 100, FTSE 100, DAX and Hang Seng Index companies and more than half of the world's largest banks. We provide legal services in areas such as banking & finance; corporate & securities; litigation & dispute resolution; antitrust & competition; US Supreme Court and appellate matters; employment & benefits; environmental; financial services regulatory & enforcement; government and global trade; intellectual property; property; tax; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; and wealth management.

AFRICA

The firm has strong Africa capabilities. We have deep understanding of the local businesses, culture and languages, assisting clients in many African countries, particularly Angola and Mozambique.

A significant part of our African practice involves projects in areas such as: global energy (oil & gas and power) infrastructure (construction & engineering), mining, heavy industries, agribusiness and development of related and large scaled projects. In addition to industry-focused counseling, we also advise on general and diverse legal matters, including tax matters, mergers & acquisitions, finance and foreign exchange matters, regulatory and public bids, labor and immigration matters, and corporate matters, among others. We also handle international and local litigation working together with local African-based attorneys.

We have long been a believer in the great potential of the African continent and our longstanding presence in the region is a witness to these beliefs. Besides the Lusophone Countries, such as Angola and Mozambique, our practice in the continent involves projects in several countries, including: South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Botswana, Malawi, Togo, Kenya, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana and Congo among others.

"Market participants highlight [the firm's] 'large reach and excellent technical knowledge' within the African energy space."

To view the full article click here

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.