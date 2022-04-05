ARTICLE

Phil Bowman, Nicholas Flath and Angeline Chen earned a shout out as part of The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a win on behalf of clients Meno Holdings SPV LP and Adit Ventures in a breach of contract lawsuit concerning shares of restricted Airbnb stock.

