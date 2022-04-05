United States:
Litigator Of The Week: Shout Out
Phil Bowman, Nicholas Flath and Angeline Chen earned a
shout out as part of The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily
Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing a
win on behalf of clients Meno Holdings SPV LP and Adit
Ventures in a breach of contract lawsuit concerning shares of
restricted Airbnb stock.
Read the article (subscription required)
Originally Published by The Am Law Litigation Daily
