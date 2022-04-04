This just in ...

With the SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contract set to expire today, the union and The Joint Policy Committee have announced that negotiations are on-going and that the bargaining parties have agreed to extend the contract "on a day-to-day basis." During this extension, the terms and conditions of the 2019 Commercials Contract - including waivers and provisions that were supposed to sunset today - will remain in effect.

Because there has been a media blackout and the union and JPC have been tight-lipped, we have no reliable information about how the negotiations are going. But that hasn't curbed rampant speculation. Are the parties close? Will there be a strike? Will the changes be modest? Or will there be an overhaul of the agreement - ACS 2.0, perhaps? Will the acronym "NFT" make its debut in the contract? And, perhaps the most important question of all: will my absolute favorite provision in the contract survive in one form or another? (I mean, of course, the examples of what constitutes the "same type and class of products" in Section 26.C.2.)

We will all just have to wait to find out.

