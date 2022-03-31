ARTICLE

The Business Programs Division is the largest division of the California Secretary of State's office. Each year, the Business Programs Division processes millions of business filings and information requests each year. Recently, the Division announced that it will be shutting down its legacy online filing applications in order to transition to an enhanced online system for business entity and Commercial Code filings. The new system is scheduled to go live on April 7. In the meantime, the legacy systems go offline according to the following schedule:

