United States:
California To Transition To Enhanced Bizfile
31 March 2022
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Business Programs Division is the largest division of
the California Secretary of State's office. Each year,
the Business Programs Division processes millions of business
filings and information requests each year. Recently, the
Division announced that it will be shutting down its legacy online
filing applications in order to transition to an enhanced online
system for business entity and Commercial Code filings. The
new system is scheduled to go live on April 7. In the
meantime, the legacy systems go offline according to the following
schedule:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Trends In U.S. M&A And Private Equity
Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres LLC
In the United States, a rise in vaccination rates, falling unemployment and continued economic recovery have spurred a level of confidence not realized since before the onset of COVID-19.
California Bill Aims To End The Asymmetry Of Corporate Time
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
For the last eight years, Delaware corporations have been been able to escape the "asymmetry of time" through either ratifying past corporate acts or obtaining validation from the Delaware Court...