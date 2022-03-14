self

Hosted by Simone Roach

In recent years, more companies have been willing to take public positions on social issues and to promote certain causes. Different types of promotions raise different legal issues. For example, if a company advertises that a purchase will lead to a donation to a charity, that could trigger requirements under commercial co-venture laws. (Listen to this podcast for more details.) Other types of promotions - such as simply announcing a charitable donation - trigger fewer requirements.

