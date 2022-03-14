United States:
NAD Reviews Charitable Donation Claims (Podcast)
14 March 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Hosted by Simone Roach
In recent years, more companies have been willing to take public
positions on social issues and to promote certain causes. Different
types of promotions raise different legal issues. For example, if a
company advertises that a purchase will lead to a donation to a
charity, that could trigger requirements under commercial
co-venture laws. (Listen to this podcast for more details.) Other
types of promotions - such as simply announcing a charitable
donation - trigger fewer requirements.
Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2022/03/article.onation-claims/
