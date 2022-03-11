The last couple of years have been challenging for enterprises and their employees; the world has seen dramatic societal changes. Now, companies are dealing with the Great Resignation, losing some of their most seasoned staff and revealing a huge knowledge vacuum in many areas.

In this 8-minute podcast, TC2 Directors Theresa Knutson and Joe Schmidt look at how network lifecycle management is being impacted and reveal how losing even a single key employee can set a company back, but also explain how TC2 can fill the gap.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Contract Compliance & Optimization and Success Stories webpages.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.