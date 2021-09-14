Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
United States:
Companies Need To Think Differently About New ICT Contracts (Podcast)
14 September 2021
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
The typical long-term contract structure for enterprise ITC
deals, particularly telecom deals, has traditionally been a revenue
commitment over a fixed period of time. This commitment might
be a minimum annual revenue or volume commitment, or it might be a
minimum term revenue or volume commitment. New technologies
and evolving vendor approaches, however, are changing all this.
In this 12 minute podcast, Laura McDonald, a Partner at LB3, and TC2
Directors Pat Gilpatrick and Joe Schmidt explain why
enterprise buyers need to think differently when negotiating new
ICT contracts.
Listen now.
