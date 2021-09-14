The typical long-term contract structure for enterprise ITC deals, particularly telecom deals, has traditionally been a revenue commitment over a fixed period of time. This commitment might be a minimum annual revenue or volume commitment, or it might be a minimum term revenue or volume commitment. New technologies and evolving vendor approaches, however, are changing all this.

In this 12 minute podcast, Laura McDonald, a Partner at LB3, and TC2 Directors Pat Gilpatrick and Joe Schmidt explain why enterprise buyers need to think differently when negotiating new ICT contracts.

Listen now.

