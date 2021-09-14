Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
United States:
What Makes A Good Negotiator? (Podcast)
14 September 2021
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
If you're a savvy buyer of technology, you know that
it's seldom that you just accept the terms of a deal that your
vendor offers ... you negotiate it. Negotiations often focus
on price, but there are any number of commercial arrangements and
service terms that can be improved through a spirited
negotiation.
On this 11 minute podcast, TC2 Managing Director Ben Fox and Joe Schmidt discuss the attributes of a
good negotiator and highlight how knowing the subject matter and
understanding the issues can deliver a winning result.
Listen now...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from United States
Are SPACs Really "Investment Companies"?
Cooley LLP
Not according to 49 major law firms! Earlier this month, a shareholder of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd., filed derivative litigation against the company's board...
How Do Companies Approach Climate Disclosure?
Cooley LLP
So, what are the GHG emissions for a mega roll of Charmin Ultra Soft toilet paper? If you guessed 771 grams, you'd be right…or, at least, according to this article in the WSJ, you'd be consistent...