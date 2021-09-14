If you're a savvy buyer of technology, you know that it's seldom that you just accept the terms of a deal that your vendor offers ... you negotiate it. Negotiations often focus on price, but there are any number of commercial arrangements and service terms that can be improved through a spirited negotiation.

On this 11 minute podcast, TC2 Managing Director Ben Fox and Joe Schmidt discuss the attributes of a good negotiator and highlight how knowing the subject matter and understanding the issues can deliver a winning result.

Listen now...

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.