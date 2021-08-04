Wilmington, Del. (August 3, 2021) - The Delaware Court of Chancery recently explained under what circumstances dual claims will be allowed to proceed for both breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract in the context of the manager of an LLC allegedly using LLC assets for his personal benefit in a manner not shared by all the other LLC members. In Largo Legacy Group, LLC v. Charles, C.A. No. 2021-MTZ (Del. Ch., June 30, 2021), the court addressed many noteworthy bedrock principles of Delaware commercial litigation.

Practitioners would be well-served to keep this decision handy in their virtual toolbox because it includes many statements of Delaware law that have widespread applicability to commonly encountered business disputes, especially among LLC members.

Background of the Case

The detailed facts provided in the court's opinion are essential to fully understanding this case, but for the limited purpose of highlighting the most consequential statements of law, I'll only provide a modest amount of color to give context to the rulings. Although arguably involving usurpation of corporate opportunity, the parties and the court referred to the claims as a more generic and simple breach of fiduciary duty.

The LLC in this case owned a hotel as well as adjacent land that was undeveloped. According to the complaint, which was viewed in the context of a motion to dismiss under Rule 12(b)(6) (see Slip op. at 18-19), the LLC manager transferred the adjacent land to a separate entity that the manager personally owned and controlled. He assigned zero value to the land of the LLC that was transferred to his own entity. Among other things, the manager allegedly also paid himself for redevelopment costs from LLC funds, instead of retaining the value of the adjacent property for the LLC and its members. Slip op. at 36-37.

Key Takeaways

The most momentous part of this opinion is the explanation about why the fiduciary duty claims were not preempted by the breach of contract claims–notwithstanding the primacy of contract under Delaware law. See Slip op. at 37-38; compare footnotes 124 and 125. In sum, the fiduciary duty claims only survived to the extent that they did not duplicate the breach of contract claims.

Importantly, the court buttressed its reasoning with the venerable Schnell v. Chris-Craft Indus., Inc., 285 A.2d 437, 439 (Del. 1971), which announced one of the most famous equitable principles: " inequitable action does not become permissible simply because it is legally possible. " Slip op. at 39 and fn. 106. Another variation on this bedrock principle of Delaware law is that corporate actions must be twice-tested: once by the law and again by equity. Fn. 106.

As applied to this case, the court explained that simply because the LLC agreement may have been technically complied with, default fiduciary duties do not disappear as a check on managerial conduct. Id. (The LLC agreement expressly allowed the members to compete against the LLC, which might explain why the malfeasance was not described as a usurpation of corporate opportunity.)

A few other well-settled principles that are well-known to corporate and commercial litigators are still worth reiterating as a refresher: