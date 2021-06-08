Last week, the California Secretary of State's Business Programs Division received the 2021 Merit Award from the International Association of Commercial Administrators (IACA) for its new eForms Online application. According to its website, the IACA is "a professional association for government administrators of business organization and secured transaction record systems at the state, provincial, territorial, and national level in any jurisdiction which has or anticipates development of such systems". The California SOS has been steadily increasing the functionality of its business programs site which now allows many business filings to be made online, including corporate and limited liability company formation documents and statements of information. Forms, including eforms and online filing links can be found here.

DFPI Announces Hiring of Fintech Legal Expert

Yesterday, the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation announced that it has hired Christina Tetreault to lead its Office of Technology & Innovation. Deputy Commissioner Tetreault, an attorney, previously served as Manager of Financial Policy for Consumer Reports.

Originally published May 18, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.