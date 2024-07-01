For years, there has been a state-by-state push to restrict or prohibit non-compete agreements that limit workers' ability to take a job with a competitor after leaving their employer. This movement to boost employee mobility and wage growth has now culminated in a controversial nationwide proposal by federal regulators. On April 23, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a final rule that would broadly prohibit for-profit employers from imposing post-employment non-compete restrictions on their workers across the United States. The rule is scheduled to take effect September 4, 2024.

If enacted as written, the FTC's rule would render unenforceable virtually all non-compete agreements that restrict an employee's next job after their employment ends. This would mark a seismic shift, with the measure potentially impacting nearly 1 in 5 American workers according to some estimates. Proponents praise it as giving workers more career freedom and preventing employers from suppressing wages through non-competes. Critics, however, argue it undercuts businesses' ability to protect trade secrets and recoup investments in employee training.

However, the fate of the FTC's proposed non-compete ban remains uncertain and is hotly contested. The very same day the rule was announced, a lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas. Within weeks, multiple lawsuits were filed by business groups and states challenging the FTC's statutory authority to implement such a sweeping regulation of workforce mobility. Some legal experts also question whether the FTC has jurisdiction over employment matters traditionally left to state purview.

As the legal challenges play out, employers across industries are scrambling to understand the proposal's complex implications and scope.

Understanding the FTC's Final Rule

Existing Non-Compete Agreements: All post-employment non-compete agreements with existing employees will be rendered unenforceable, except for those with senior executives who are in "policy-making" positions and earn more than $151,164 per year.

The rule will become effective on September 4, 2024 — 120 days after posted in the Federal Register. Definition of "Non-Compete" under the Rule: Under the rule, a non-compete is: "a term or condition of employment that prohibits a worker from, penalizes a worker for, or functions to prevent a worker from: (i) seeking or accepting work in the United States with a different person where such work would begin after the conclusion of the employment that includes the term or condition; or (ii) operating a business in the United States after the conclusion of the employment that includes the term or condition." We've quoted the definition from the FTC's issuance because it will certainly be subject to interpretation and much future litigation.

Are Non-Solicitation Provisions Banned by the Rule? The FTC clarified in the rule that non-solicitation provisions are not banned if they do not prevent a worker from seeking or accepting work or operating a business. However, non-solicitation agreements can satisfy the definition of non-compete clause where they "function to prevent a worker from seeking or accepting other work or starting a business after their employment ends."

Impact on the Construction Industry

Outsized Impact on Small Business: Construction industry trade groups have pointed to several major drawbacks of the proposed FTC rule banning non-compete agreements. A key concern is the outsized impact on small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, which make up around 82% of construction companies. Many of these small firms rely on non-competes to safeguard customer lists, proprietary techniques, pricing data, software tools, trade secrets and other confidential information. Losing that protection raises the risk that a former employee could take that valuable intellectual property and client relationships to a competitor, potentially crippling the business overnight.

Potential Alternatives

Non-Solicitation, Non-Disclosure, and Confidentiality Agreements: The Rule does not bar non-solicitation, confidentiality, and non-disclosure restrictions, so long as they don't "function to prevent a worker from seeking or accepting other work or starting a business after their employment ends." These provisions empower an employer to protect confidential information and trade secrets regardless of whether non-compete agreements survive in their current form.

Time will tell whether the benefits of increased job flexibility outweigh the risks to companies' human capital investments and trade secrets. For now, the clash over non-competes promises to significantly reshape the employer-employee landscape in the construction industry.

