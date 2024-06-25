Final Rules Regarding Banning Non-Compete Agreements

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“

The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC" or "The Commission"), has issued a final Non-Compete Rule1 ("the Final Rule") to ban non-compete agreements nationwide, aiming to promote competition, protect workers' freedom to change jobs, innovation, and foster new business formation, therefore protecting consumer welfare. This decision is outlined as the first decision that accepts non-compete clauses in employment agreements as "an unfair method of competition" and a violation of antitrust laws, thereby completely prohibiting such clauses. This landmark rule is globally significant, as non-compete clauses have not been extensively debated in the context of competition law until now. The rule is also anticipated to guide other competition authorities globally and have significant impacts on the labor market.

Before the proposition of the rule, many researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of non-compete clauses, revealing significant negative impacts including; (i) reduced wages, (ii) prevention of new businesses and ideas, (iii) exploitation of workers, and hindering economic liberty.2

The FTC estimates that banning non-compete agreements will lead to3:

Reduced health care costs: $74-194 billion in savings on physician services over the next decade,

$74-194 billion in savings on physician services over the next decade, New business formation: A 2.7% increase in new firm formation, creating an additional 8,500 new businesses each year,

A 2.7% increase in new firm formation, creating an additional 8,500 new businesses each year, Boost in innovation: An average of 17,000-29,000 more patents annually, with an estimated increase of 3,000-5,000 new patents in the first year, rising to 30,000-53,000 in the tenth year, representing an 11-19% annual increase over the next 10 years,

An average of 17,000-29,000 more patents annually, with an estimated increase of 3,000-5,000 new patents in the first year, rising to 30,000-53,000 in the tenth year, representing an 11-19% annual increase over the next 10 years, Higher earnings for workers: $400-$488 billion in increased wages over the next decade, with the average worker's earnings rising by an estimated $524 per year

Previously, the Commission published a proposed rule regarding non-compete agreements in January 2023 under sections 5 and 6(g) of the FTC Act4, followed by a 90-day public comment period. On the over 26,000 comments FTC has received, it was detected that the vast majority supported the banning of non-compete agreements. After these influencing comments, on the 23rd of April 2024, the FTC published its final order banning non-compete agreements for good. Above, this final order of the Commission will be explained in detail in different sections.

The Definition of "Non-Compete" Clause

The Final Rule provides a comprehensive definition of a "non-compete clause" within the context of employment. According to the rule, a non-compete clause is any condition of employment that5:

Prohibits a worker from seeking or accepting employment with another entity in the United States after their current employment ends, if such employment would commence after the conclusion of their current employment.

Penalizes a worker for seeking or accepting employment with another entity in the United States after their current employment ends, if such employment would commence after the conclusion of their current employment.

Functions to prevent a worker from operating a business in the United States after the conclusion of their current employment.

Moreover, the final rule expands the definition of "term or condition of employment" beyond just written contractual terms to include workplace policies, whether they are formally documented or communicated orally.

Additionally, the rule clarifies that "employment" includes any form of work performed for an entity, irrespective of whether it is under a formal employment contract or arrangement.

As can be seen, The Final Rule explicitly prohibits clauses foreseeing any monetary penalties in case of competition, while other restrictive agreements such as nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) are not directly banned. Nevertheless, these agreements will also be banned if they lead to a monetary penalty and/or prohibit a worker from seeking or accepting other work or starting a business after their employment ends.6

The Definition of "Worker"

The final rule defines a "worker" as any natural person who currently works or has previously worked, regardless of whether they were paid or unpaid, and without considering their official job title or classification under other state or federal laws7. This definition encompasses a broad variety of employment types (such as employees, independent contractors, externs, interns, volunteers, apprentices, and sole proprietors providing services to others)8. Additionally, it includes individuals working for either a franchisee or franchisor, except for franchisees within the context of the franchisee-franchisor relationship.9

Guidelines for Different Types of Workers

The Final Rule includes distinct guidelines outlining unfair methods of competition practices for different types of workers. The Rule bans all non-compete agreements from being done, for all workers, including senior executives after the effective date. For existing agreements, on the other hand, the FTC adopts a different approach for senior executives than for other workers. Accordingly, the Commission has determined that existing non-competes can remain in force for senior executives (defined as workers who earn more than $151,164 annually and who are in a "policy-making position.")10 since they represent less than 0.75% of the market.

For workers other than senior executives, it is considered an unfair method of competition for someone to engage in or try to engage in a non-compete agreement, to enforce or attempt to enforce such an agreement, or to claim that the worker is bound by one. Accordingly, employers will also be required to provide notice to workers other than senior executives who are bound by an existing agreement that they will not be enforcing any agreements in the future.

Determinations

In The Final Rule, the Commission deemed it unfair and a violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act for employers to establish or enforce certain non-compete agreements on their employees. The Commission found that these agreements;

Disrupt competitive conditions in labor markets by hindering efficient worker-employer matches,

Impede competition in product and service markets, stifling new business formation and innovation

Contribute to increased market concentration and higher consumer prices.

The FTC also discovered that employers have effective alternatives to non-compete agreements for protecting their investments, such as non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to protect sensitive information, and over 95% of workers are already covered by NDAs. Therefore, the FTC emphasized that employers have alternative methods to non-compete agreements for safeguarding their investments. These include utilizing trade secret laws and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), which are widely used and cover over 95% of workers with non-competes. Additionally, rather than relying on non-competes to retain employees, employers can compete for workers based on merits, such as offering better wages and working conditions.11

Exceptions

The Final Rule exempts three conditions in its decision: (i) bona fide agreements, (ii) existing clause of action, and (iii) agreements based on good faith. The Final Rule firstly exempts non-compete agreements made during a genuine sale (bona fide sale) of a business entity.12 The Commission defines the term "bona fide" and adds that any excepted non-compete must be made "under a bona fide sale" to ensure that such schemes are prohibited under the rule.13 In addition, in its decision, the FTC defines a bona fide sale as "one made in good faith as opposed to, for example, a transaction whose sole purpose is to evade the final rule".14

The Commission also excludes situations where a legal claim regarding a non-compete existed before the rule's effective date. Moreover, it states that enforcing or discussing non-compete agreements is not considered unfair competition if there is a genuine belief that the final rule does not apply. As can be seen, the Commission does not constitute a non-compete agreement as a breach in the presence of good faith. This exemption is also important in the matter of protecting the employee's rights, taking the employee's intention as decisive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the FTC's proposed rule outlaws employers from:

Initiating or attempting to initiate non-compete agreements with workers,

Upholding non-compete agreements with workers.

Under certain conditions, indicating to workers that they are bound by a non-compete.

This rule would cover both independent contractors and all workers, regardless of payment status. Employers would be mandated to revoke existing non-competes and actively inform workers of their nullification. While the rule generally excludes other employment restrictions like non-disclosure agreements, exceptionally broad restrictions could still fall under its jurisdiction if they effectively function as non-competes.15 Employers who have enforced non-compete agreements on the other hand, must clearly and prominently inform workers, by the rule's effective date, that these agreements are null and void and cannot be legally enforced.16

Although competition law deals with relations between undertakings, competition authorities often deal with anti-competitive behaviors in the labor market. The debate surrounding whether labor markets should be within the purview of competition authorities has gained traction among economists and policymakers. This debate has been fueled by high-profile cases involving non-poaching agreements in the USA and labor market considerations influencing recent merger decisions in Europe.17

As can be seen, The Final Rule prohibits non-competition agreements in general with a very strict and tough stance. In this regard, this decision is recognized as the first to categorize non-compete clauses in employment agreements as violations in a strict sense and thereby fully prohibiting these clauses. This ruling is of global importance, as non-compete clauses have not previously been the focus of extensive debate within the realm of competition law. The prohibition of such clauses sets a new precedent and is expected to influence competition policies worldwide, prompting a reevaluation of how non-compete agreements are treated under competition law in various jurisdictions.

The approach and attitude of competition authorities around the world toward the labor market are still unclear and there are intense debates on this issue. In this regard, the decision of the FTC is of high importance in terms of such an intervention in labor markets. Nevertheless, it is indeed expected that the relevant law will guide other competition authorities around the world and will have significant consequences for the labor market.

