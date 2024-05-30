FTC Issues Ruling On Banning Non-Competes

On April 23, 2024, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") approved a final rule banning most non-compete clauses. The FTC had previously issued a proposed rule in January 2023. Pursuant to the FTC's final rule, after the effective date employers are banned from entering into or attempting to enforce any new non-competes. Existing non-competes for workers will no longer be enforceable after the final rule's effective date. However, existing non-competes for senior executives can remain in force under the FTC's final rule. The final rule defines senior executives as workers earning more than $151,164.00 annually and who are in policy making positions. Employers will be required to provide notice to workers other than senior executives who are bound by existing non-competes that they will not be enforcing any non-competes against them. The final rule will become effective 120 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The final rule defines "non-compete clause" as a term or condition of employment that prohibits a worker from, penalizes a worker for, or functions to prevent a worker from (i) seeking or accepting work in the United States with a different person where such work would begin after the conclusion of employment; or (ii) operating a business in the United States after the conclusion of the employment.

The final rule does not apply to non-compete clauses entered into by a person pursuant to a bona fide sale of a business entity.

According to the FTC, the final rule will promote competition by banning non-competes nationwide, protecting the fundamental freedom of workers to change jobs, increasing innovation, and fostering new business formation.

