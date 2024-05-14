self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 42: Deciphering the FTC's Non-Compete Overhaul

Last year on the Policy Matters podcast, the team explored the fundamentals of non-compete agreements and examined what the adoption of the FTC's proposed non-compete rule could mean for employers. Today, host Leon Rodriguez is joined by Daniel Hart and Dawn Mertineit to discuss the groundbreaking rule set to shake up non-compete agreements in the workplace, slated for enforcement starting September 4, 2024. Join the speakers as they unpack the rule's broad implications, mounting legal challenges it faces, and constitutional uncertainties looming over its implementation.

