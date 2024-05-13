Which Jobs More Frequently Require Non-Compete Agreements?

The FTC issued a rule in late April that will prohibit non-compete clauses for most workers. Certain types of occupations are more likely than others to be affected, though. Noncompetes are particularly common among jobs in engineering, computing, and management, according to findings from University of Maryland professor Evan Starr and University of Michigan professors J.J. Prescott and Norman Bishara.

For details on the FTC's recent ban on noncompetes, see FTC Non-Compete Agreements: Final Rule Issued.

