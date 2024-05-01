The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has approved a final rule that would void and ban almost all worker non-compete agreements in the United States. However, the rule is already facing legal challenges and injunction efforts, with more likely to come, as critics question the FTC's legal authority to issue such a rule. In this installment of LaborSpeak, we provide a brief summary of the rule and discuss what employers need to know now.

