United States: Lawyers Weigh In On How The Federal Ban On Noncompetes Will Affect Massachusetts

Associate Tom Pagliarini spoke with the Boston Business Journal on the Federal Trade Commission's recent decision to ban noncompete agreements, outlining the nuances and the implications for Massachusetts employers and employees in the technology and biotechnology sector.

Tom said, "Who knows how the court could decide. But I think it's important to note that they're trying to essentially prevent total enforcement of the rule as a whole."

