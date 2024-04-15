We invite you to watch our recent webinar, where Seyfarth Shaw LLP's trade secret, computer fraud, and non-compete attorneys navigated the ever-evolving business landscape, safeguarding trade secrets has become a critical priority for organizations seeking resilience and success.

In this webinar, our trade secret presenters, Justin Beyer, Joshua Salinas, and Dallin Wilson, delved deeper into the intricacies of building a robust culture of confidentiality through innovative Employee Training Programs. This was not just a webinar; it was a pivotal discussion meticulously tailored to empower HR professionals and in-house counsel.

Here are the key takeaways from the webinar:

Companies should regularly review their restrictive covenant agreements as the statutory landscape continues to evolve.

We continue to see new state-specific legislation regarding the use and enforcement of restrictive covenants, such as notice requirements, income thresholds, and protections for certain professions.

Building a culture of confidentiality requires that employers consistently educate employees as to the company's confidential and trade secret information through the employment relationship, and should include specific steps during the onboarding and off-boarding process.

Maintaining a culture of confidentiality includes training employees on what is confidential information and how to protect that information. It also includes entering into agreements with both employees as well as customers and third-party providers to ensure that information that the company discloses continues to be treated as confidential.

To view the webinar recording, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.