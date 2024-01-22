ARTICLE

Key Takeaways:

The new rule makes it more difficult under federal law to classify workers as independent contractors.

The new rule adopts the six-factor economic realities test, rather than the more stringent “ABC” test adopted by several states including Massachusetts.

Actions taken by employers specifically to comply with laws and regulations will not be deemed indicia of control.

On January 9, 2024, the Department of Labor (“DOL”) released its much-anticipated Final Rule regarding the classification of independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). This final rule, which comes more than a year after the DOL received comments on its October 2022 proposed rule, imposes a tougher standard for classifying workers as independent contractors under the FLSA and, as such, will result in more workers being classified as employees rather than independent contractors. Under the new rule, the “ultimate inquiry” as to whether a worker must be classified as an employee for the purposes of the FLSA is whether the worker is economically dependent on the employer for work. If a worker is economically dependent on the employer, the worker is an employee. If not, the worker may be properly classified as an independent contractor.



To determine a worker's economic dependence on an employer, the DOL will employ an “economic realities test,” which assesses six non-exhaustive factors. No one factor is dispositive, and the weight given to each factor will vary depending on the facts and circumstances of the particular relationship. The six factors are:

Opportunity for profit or loss depending on managerial skill

Investments by the worker and the potential employer

Degree of permanence of the work relationship

Nature and degree of control

Extent to which the work performed is an integral part of the potential employer's business

Skill and initiative

The test notably does not adopt the restrictive “ABC” test currently in place in several jurisdictions, including Massachusetts, opting for a more holistic approach to evaluating whether workers are classified correctly. However, the final rule includes a lengthy description of the types of facts that are relevant (and not relevant) to each factor, some of which are likely to preempt common employer arguments for why a worker is an independent contractor. While many of the descriptions tend to foreclose common arguments in favor of independent contractor classification, the Final Rule does codify an important argument in favor of independent contractor classification — actions taken by the employer for the sole purpose of complying with specific, applicable Federal, State, or local laws are not to be considered indicia of control.



The Final Rule — which rescinds a proposed Trump-Era rule that weighed two of the enumerator factors more heavily that the rest combined — will take effect March 11, 2024. Before then, employers should review their independent contractor relationships to evaluate whether the newly-published economic realities test will require a change in their classification. In doing so, however, employers should be mindful of state laws that impose more stringent tests like the aforementioned ABC test for determining whether an independent contractor classification is proper. In states with tougher laws on this subject, like Massachusetts, employers will need to abide by state law.

