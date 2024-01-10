Seyfarth's Jeremy Cohen and James Yu co-authored an article, "Gov. Hochul Vetoes Legislative Ban on Non-Competes in New York... For Now," in the New York Law Journal on December 28. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed how New York's governor did not sign the new bill restricting the use of non-competes, though it seems increasingly likely to happen during 2024. You can read the full article here.

