United States:
Jeremy Cohen And James Yu Write In New York Law Journal On New York's Governor Vetoing Bill Banning Non-Competes
10 January 2024
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Seyfarth's Jeremy Cohen and James Yu co-authored an article,
"Gov. Hochul Vetoes Legislative Ban on Non-Competes in New
York... For Now," in the New York Law Journal on
December 28. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed how New York's
governor did not sign the new bill restricting the use of
non-competes, though it seems increasingly likely to happen during
2024. You can read the full article here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
2023 Florida Labor & Employment Law Year End Review
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (December 18, 2023) – There were several important developments in labor and employment law last year in the state of Florida. Below is a summary of these key changes.
New Notice Obligations For California Employers
Shulman Rogers
Effective January 1, 2024, California employers must use the updated version of the wage theft prevention notice. The notice is available here. Employers are required to provide the notice...