Date of Release: December 19, 2023

Episode Length (Time): 58:52

Attorneys Featured: James M. Sosnoski and Caleb R. Gerbitz

Description: In this month's update on Wisconsin's appellate courts, James and Caleb revisit redistricting and explore two cases set for oral argument in December. That includes one case which asks whether Amazon's so-called "delivery partners" are independent contractors or employees, and another which challenges the use of eminent domain to build a sidewalk.

