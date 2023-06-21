On June 20, 2023, the New York State Assembly approved one of two bills concerning non-compete agreements that the New York State Senate just recently passed. Bill No. S3100A, which would prohibit employers from using non-compete agreements, passed the Assembly and is on its way to the desk of Governor Hochul for signature.
Quick Hits
- The New York State Assembly approved legislation (Bill No. S3100A) that would prohibit employers from using non-compete agreements.
- Bill No. S3100A would become effective thirty days after being signed into law.
The legislation would prohibit an employer from entering into a non-compete agreement with an employee, independent contractor, or "any other person who, whether or not employed under a contract of employment, performs work or services" for the employer. S3100A grants covered individuals a private cause of action. If found liable, employers may be subject to liquidated damages of up to $10,000 for each violation, payment for lost compensation, damages, attorneys' fees, and costs.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.