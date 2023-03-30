ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The upshot, for busy people:

On March 15, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced another settlement involving non-compete agreements with employees that the FTC believes amount to an "unfair method of competition."

This is the FTC's fourth enforcement action in this space this year. Along with the proposed rulemaking to ban non-compete agreements more broadly, this action is a further signal that the FTC is laser-focused on non-compete agreements in the employment space.

This case:

Here, the FTC's latest action was against Anchor Glass, a manufacturer and seller of glass containers used for food and beverage packaging. Notably, the FTC sued not only Anchor Glass, but also against the LLC and LP that owned Anchor. The allegations are sparse; the administrative complaint is only three pages long. But the key allegations include:

According to the FTC, the US glass container industry is "highly concentrated" and hiring employees with relevant skills in the industry is among the "substantial barriers to entry and expansion."

The non-compete agreement was for a one-year term, and prohibited employment with any company in the same or substantially similar line of business.

The complaint alleged that these non-compete agreements impeded entry by rival companies, reduced employee mobility, and lowered wages or other benefits to employees. The complaint also alleged the same objectives could have been achieved through less restrictive means, including by requiring employees to sign confidentiality agreements.

The settlement prohibits Anchor from entering into non-compete agreements with employees, and requires Anchor to provide notice to current employees that existing non-competes are void. Although the order also covers the LLC and LP that own Anchor, the order itself limits coverage to Anchor, and not to any other company that those entities might also own.

What does this mean for my business?

This settlement is yet another signal that the FTC is broadly skeptical of non-compete agreements with employees and other workers. There has been a lot of commentary and attention focused on the FTC's proposed rule banning non-compete agreements, which will almost certainly be challenged in court. But these enforcement actions show that the FTC will, at the very least, use its case-by-case enforcement powers to challenge worker non-competes.

In light of all this, it's best to stick to first principles: consider reviewing your non-compete agreements for their reasonableness, including duration, geography, and what types of employees they apply to. Check to see that your worker non-compete agreements protect legitimate business interests, like protecting trade secrets and other confidential or proprietary information. And consider whether those non-compete agreements are narrowly tailored to do what you need them to do.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.