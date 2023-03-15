On February 17, 2023, BFV presented "The Future of Noncompetes in the Wake of the Proposed FTC Ban" to the members of the Association of Corporate Council – Georgia Chapter.

Summary:

The Federal Trade Commission issued a proposed rule that would broadly ban the use of noncompete agreements between employers and their workers. In addition, the FTC is cracking down on companies that are abusing noncompetes, including filing complaints against companies requiring low-wage workers to sign noncompetes. This proposed rule further casts the spotlight on noncompetes, which were already under assault by state legislators around the country.

The ACC Georgia Chapter welcomed Berman Fink Van Horn P.C. attorneys, Benjamin Fink and Neal Weinrich, to discuss the implications of the FTC's proposed rule, the likelihood it will be implemented, what challenges the rule may face, as well as the status of state-level efforts around the country to regulate the use of noncompetes.

Watch the video

View the presentation

