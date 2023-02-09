In an unprecedented move, the FTC has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would render unenforceable all non-compete agreements currently in existence (with limited exception), and would bar employers from entering into any contract that that could conceivably prevent a worker from seeking or accepting certain employment, or operating certain businesses, after the conclusion of the worker's employment with the employer. In Part One of our in-depth look at these proposed changes, host Scott Mallery is joined by experts Daniel Hart and Robert Milligan to discuss the fundamentals of non-compete agreements and what the rule's adoption would mean for employers. Stay tuned for Part Two, in which the same hosts discuss potential constitutional challenges to the proposed rulemaking, as well as a bit on the politics undergirding this move.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

